Many without power after outage in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage left more 1,500 without power near Kingsburg in Fresno County.
The outage was reported just before 8:30 p.m.
Crews have responded to the scene and say now only 131 customers are without power. Initial reports say approximately 1,571 were without electricity.
The estimated time of restoration is 11:30 p.m.
For more information on this outage click here.
