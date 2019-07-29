power outage

Many without power after outage in Fresno County

PG&E reports approximately 1,571 customers are without power.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage left more 1,500 without power near Kingsburg in Fresno County.

The outage was reported just before 8:30 p.m.

Crews have responded to the scene and say now only 131 customers are without power. Initial reports say approximately 1,571 were without electricity.

The estimated time of restoration is 11:30 p.m.

