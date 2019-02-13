Marine Corps vet surprised with very own home in Madera

A local Marine Corps Veteran is enjoying the surprise of a lifetime.On Wednesday, he received the keys to his new home.Jordan Cody's life changed in a matter of seconds.As the door opened, Jordan got his first look inside his new home in Madera.He was speechless.He finally has a place he and his 4-year-old daughter Kadence could call their own."I'm excited, I am overwhelmed, I'm very humbled and very blessed to be here," he said.The three-bedroom house was awarded to Jordan by non-profit "Homes on the Homefront."With help from partners like JP Morgan Chase, they are giving military veterans an opportunity to become homeowners.To date, they've provided 650 mortgage-free homes for families.Veterans move from place to place, being in the military and then even afterward renting from place to place, but this will be their forever home," said housing caseworker Maurjon Alston.Jordan served two tours in Afghanistan as an infantry rifleman.Both times, he received traumatic brain injury from explosive devices.Since he got back in 2012 he's been living in apartments.Now he's ready for the next chapter."Having this as a staple and guaranteed and secured will assist myself and other veterans like me to go forward and to not fall between the cracks," he said.Today, Jordan is a student at Fresno State.He just got accepted into law school and now has a home.He says he can't wait to do some DIY projects."Even if they are not top quality, I still want to try my hand at it and make it mine, that's what I'm excited about," he said.After two years, the non-profit will give him the deed.