Moon Landing 50: NASA takes a look back at Apollo 11's launch day

NASA's history office shared some very special moments of the July 20 moon landing on Twitter.
On launch day, which was July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 crew got up around 4 a.m. and began preparing for their 9:32 a.m. flight.
Wake up- it's launch day. Today in 1969, the Apollo 11 crew got up around 4 a.m. and began preparing for their flight. They had a 9:32 a.m. rocket to catch. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/0xIIJSH7t9— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 16, 2019
The crew ate a pre-flight breakfast that consisted of steak, eggs, toast, juice and coffee.
To fuel a big day of spaceflight, the Apollo 11 crew ate a pre-flight breakfast of steak, eggs, toast, juice, and coffee #OTD in 1969. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/OI8lpNabvH— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 16, 2019
Hours later, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a journey to the Moon and into history.
Just add water and you've got an out of this world cup of joe! #OTD the Apollo 11 astronauts drank their morning coffee en route to the Moon. 📷: @airandspace— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 17, 2019
How'd they take it? Neil drank his black, Mike with sugar, and Buzz with cream and sugar.#Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/eLKZ0NjXcL
#OTD during a TV transmission, @AstroMCollins gave us a little tour of Apollo 11's "happy home" and the 10x12 ft command module was certainly cozy. Each astronaut was finding a "favorite little corner to sit in" on their second day of spaceflight. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/CgZUh3x8Z2— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) July 17, 2019
On July 20, while Collins orbited the Moon in the command module, Armstrong and Aldrin landed Apollo 11's lunar module, Eagle, on the Moon's Sea of Tranquility, becoming the first humans to set foot on the lunar surface.
