Parade held for Atwater nursing home residents to see family members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A show of love and support brought many to tears on Friday outside an Atwater nursing center.The residents haven't seen their relatives for three months since the pandemic began, so they gathered outside to wave to their families at a safe distance.More than 100 cars rolled along Shaffer Rd. in front of the Anberry Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Residents were brought out wearing masks that couldn't hide their emotions.They were seated six feet apart to wave to their family members, police officers and firefighters as they drove by.Many held signs and honked their way down the road.