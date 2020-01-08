Society

Pizza ATM ready to serve students at college dorm in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL. -- It's a life-altering invention for college life.

Students at one dormitory at the University of North Florida don't have to leave the building for pizza. That's because a "Pizza ATM" is being installed and they can't wait to make withdrawals.

The machine makes a pizza at the press of a button. UNF is one of the few colleges in the country that have one, with a grand opening scheduled in the coming weeks.

The vending machine contains pre-cooked pizzas, the customer makes their choice and the toppings are added. The pizza is then boxed up and placed in a refrigerated compartment.

Once a customer buys the pizza, it's cooked in a convection oven and ready to eat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycollegepizza
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
Bicyclist killed by car in northeast Fresno, police say driver was DUI
Fresno officer taken to hospital after being badly beaten by suspect
Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California
Vice president of local agriculture company arrested for embezzling money, police say
Child hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says
Show More
Army warns of fake military draft texts
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
Hundreds homeless after 6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico
Researchers find biggest 1-year drop in US cancer death rate
Ukrainian plane crashes near Iran's capital, killing 176
More TOP STORIES News