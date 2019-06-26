Society

Police pull over naked man riding scooter

BRADENBURG, Germany -- Police in Brandenburg were left speechless by one scooter rider's effort to beat the heat.



Officers pulled over a man wearing just a helmet and sandals as he rode his scooter. Officers appreciated that he at least was wearing a helmet.

The man told officers that he was sensitive to the heat.

Officers said that riding naked was not technically illegal in Germany, but they asked him to put on some pants so he wouldn't distract the other drivers.

Europe is expecting a major heatwave this week.

