uncc shooting

Riley Howell, killed in UNCC shooting, to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi

By
The UNC Charlotte student who was hailed a hero for selflessly putting himself between a gunman and his fellow classmates last April, is now being "immortalized as a Jedi," in a future Star Wars publication, according to the production company behind the Star Wars series.

Riley Howell was 21 years old when he died protecting other students from a shooter who stormed into a building on UNCC's campus.

LucasFilm confirmed to ABC11 that they have sent a letter to Howell's family expressing condolences.

"Riley's courage and selflessness brings out the Jedi in all of us," wrote fan relations team member Lucas Seastrom. "We hope that you may rejoice in his memory, and we join you in honoring his life and example."

RELATED: UNC Charlotte shooting victim Riley Howell honored with corn maze in hometown
EMBED More News Videos

The hometown of Riley Howell honored the slain UNC Charlotte student with a corn maze.



"As a small tribute, our Story Group has incorporated a reimagining of Riley's name as a character in the Star Wars galaxy," Seastrom continued. "We can't reveal the specific details at this time, but the character's name will appear in a forthcoming book publication later this year.

The Force will be with Riley, and all of you, always..."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said in the days following the April 30 shooting that without Howell's attack, capturing the gunman might have taken longer.

"But (Howell), seeing exactly what was going on, did exactly what we train people to do," Putney said. "You're either going to run, you're going to hide and shield, or you're going to take the fight to the assailant.

"Having no place to run and hide, he did the last," Putney continued. "But for his work, the assailant may not have been disarmed. Unfortunately, he gave his life in the process."

Howell was a graduate of T.C Roberson High School in Asheville.

SEE ALSO | UNC Charlotte student killed while fighting shooter to be buried with full military honors
EMBED More News Videos

UNC Charlotte student killed while fighting shooter to be buried with full military honors



Reed Parlier, 19, of Midland was also killed in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharlottencschool shootinguncc shootingstar wars
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNCC SHOOTING
College student who died confronting gunman honored
'There is someone shooting:' 911 calls reveal fear after UNCC gunfire
UNCC shooting suspect Trystan Terrell waived right to first appearance
Students killed in UNC Charlotte shooting will receive degrees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Authorities search for Atwater woman last seen in Southern California
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Show More
More people leaving CA than moving in, report finds
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
More TOP STORIES News