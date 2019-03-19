Society

Santa Rosa man displays nude mannequins after neighbor complains about high fence

Jason Windus put this display in his yard in response to a neighbor's complaint about his high fence in Santa Rosa, Calif.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Don't mess with Jason Windus of Santa Rosa.

When a neighbor complained about his high fence causing a lack of visibility, and after the city wrote a letter telling him it violated a local ordinance, Jason cut that fence down to the maximum of 36 inches.

He was just trying to keep his dogs in the yard.



Now, his nosy neighbor really has something to look at.

Jason had the invitees -- a collection of nude mannequins -- lying around and "put them to good use."

"Now they can see everything in my yard," he said.

The rest of the neighborhood loves Jason's Garden Party.

"Dumb law," said a passing stranger.
"Makes the place more interesting," said another.

A spokesperson for the city of Santa Rosa notes that the original fence violated zoning codes.






Report a Typo
Related topics:
societydistractionneighborbuzzworthy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot, paralyzed in officer-involved shooting wins $2.25 million settlement
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
3 dead in Midwest flooding; Pence visits Omaha
Africa cyclone's death toll into the hundreds
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
New guidelines advise against daily aspirin for older adults
Show More
Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock
Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County
ACLU: Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
More TOP STORIES News