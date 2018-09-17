FEEL GOOD

Siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang

Jake and Jeni Ryan surprised their dad Wesley, by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang. Wesley had sold his beloved car in the early 2000's, to pay his wife's mounting medical bills. (Video by Jake Ryan via Storyful)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Sometimes parents sacrifice possessions they value in order to support the people they love. And in Texas, generosity came full circle for one dad.

Jake and Jeni Ryan surprised their dad, Wesley, by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang.

Wesley Ryan appeared to be overcome with emotion when his children handed him the registration.

He had sold his beloved Mustang in the early 2000's to pay his wife's mounting medical bills.

His son bought the car after finding it on Craigslist.

