Coronavirus

'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of Kansas workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. -- A Kansas man is making special doorstep deliveries of tequila to those who have lost their jobs during this pandemic.

Bryce Lob is known as the "tequila fairy."

He shared a post on social media asking anyone who is out a job to send his company their address and they will drop off a bottle to their home with a thank you note.

"We expected maybe 50 people would reach out but we're up to 1,500 to 2,000 so far," said Lob. "I've given to chefs, servers, bartenders, GMs, owners. I was just hoping to lift spirits."

Those who received a bottle say it's not about the free stuff, it's about knowing they aren't alone during this challenging time.
