Texas restaurant gets $9,400 tip to help wait staff as bars shut down due to coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas -- An anonymous Houston, Texas, resident left a massive tip to help the staff at a local restaurant after the county announced a mandatory shutdown of bars and nightclubs.

Hours after the announcement Monday, the tipster stopped by Irma's Southwest restaurant and left a whopping $9,400 tip.

Written on the receipt, the tipster wrote, "Hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks."

According to the restaurant, the staff will split the tip evenly. Staff said workers will get about $300 each.

The restaurant will likely still have to send many of its workers home for a while unless there ends up being a big demand for takeout, staff said.

During a news conference Monday, White House officials discouraged citizens from assembling in groups larger than 10 people. Several states--including New York, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Washington, Michigan and North Carolina--have ordered restaurants to move to delivery and takeout only.



