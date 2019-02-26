FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You could be hanging ten at work.
The Central Valley's only surf ranch will hold a job fair.
Pro surfer Kelly Slater opened the giant wave pool last year in Lemoore some 100 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean.
RELATED: Surf Ranch creating wave of excitement for city of Lemoore
The surf ranch will be hiring security guards, a grounds technician, a lifeguard, a cook and hospitality servers.
People are encouraged to apply online before the job fair next Tuesday, March 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore.
Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore to host job fair, now hiring
JOB FAIR
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News