Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore to host job fair, now hiring

Updated 21 minutes ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You could be hanging ten at work.The Central Valley's only surf ranch will hold a job fair.Pro surfer Kelly Slater opened the giant wave pool last year in Lemoore some 100 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean.The surf ranch will be hiring security guards, a grounds technician, a lifeguard, a cook and hospitality servers.People are encouraged to apply online before the job fair next Tuesday, March 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore.