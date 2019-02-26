job fair

Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in Lemoore to host job fair, now hiring

You could be hanging ten at work.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You could be hanging ten at work.

The Central Valley's only surf ranch will hold a job fair.

Pro surfer Kelly Slater opened the giant wave pool last year in Lemoore some 100 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean.

The surf ranch will be hiring security guards, a grounds technician, a lifeguard, a cook and hospitality servers.

People are encouraged to apply online before the job fair next Tuesday, March 5 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore.
