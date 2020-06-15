Tulare County Sheriff's Detectives looking for nine-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriffs Office Detectives are asking for help in finding nine-year-old Abigal Alvarado.Detectives say Alvarado was last seen between 5 and 6 a.m. Monday morning at her house near Ave. 96 and Road 242 in Terra Bella.They say she was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black and white striped shirt.Anyone with information regarding Alvarado's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.