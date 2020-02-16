valley focus

Valley Focus: How to give a volunteer special recognition

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have a chance to honor community heroes, the kind that gives to others.

HandsOn Central California is asking for nominations for its annual Hands Across The Valley Awards.

If you know an individual or organization going above and beyond with volunteer efforts, you are encouraged to nominate them for the awards. Winners will be honored at a special luncheon in April.

Elba Scherer is the RSVP Volunteer Program Director at HandsOn Central California. She joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios to talk about the awards.

Scherer said, "We are honoring the volunteer that has made a huge impact and difference in their community or the organization that they're serving with. For example, one of our community health volunteers last year, she's a volunteer with the V.A. for numerous years, and she's started numerous programs there that are volunteer programs like the "No Veteran Dies Alone" program. And she's been instrumental in changing end-of-life services at the V.A. for veterans in that hospital."

Some of the categories include Adult Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Business or Service Group of the Year.

Nominations will be accepted until February 29, 2020. Learn more by calling (559) 237-3101 or online https://www.handsoncentralcal.org/?layoutViewMode=tablet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnovalley focusvolunteerism
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALLEY FOCUS
Valley Focus: Big Read includes several Fresno County events
Valley Focus: Girl Scouts have new cookie buyout program
Valley Focus: Watch for the Blue Vests during 2020 Census
Valley Focus: Local Students Can Enter the Slick Rock Student Film Festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Sanger
No major injuries suffered after fiery crash in southeast Fresno
Fresno hit by 3 armed robberies within a few hours
Kings County sheriff's employee arrested for sex crime, harassment
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
New restaurants open at Cedar and Herndon in northeast Fresno
Man with history of domestic violence to stand trial for Fresno mom's murder
Show More
Valley Focus: Girl Scouts have new cookie buyout program
Pete Buttigieg makes stop at Central Valley
Americans lost $201M to romance scams in 2019, FTC says
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Valley Focus: Big Read includes several Fresno County events
More TOP STORIES News