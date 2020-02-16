FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have a chance to honor community heroes, the kind that gives to others.
HandsOn Central California is asking for nominations for its annual Hands Across The Valley Awards.
If you know an individual or organization going above and beyond with volunteer efforts, you are encouraged to nominate them for the awards. Winners will be honored at a special luncheon in April.
Elba Scherer is the RSVP Volunteer Program Director at HandsOn Central California. She joined Valley Focus host Liz Harrison in the ABC30 studios to talk about the awards.
Scherer said, "We are honoring the volunteer that has made a huge impact and difference in their community or the organization that they're serving with. For example, one of our community health volunteers last year, she's a volunteer with the V.A. for numerous years, and she's started numerous programs there that are volunteer programs like the "No Veteran Dies Alone" program. And she's been instrumental in changing end-of-life services at the V.A. for veterans in that hospital."
Some of the categories include Adult Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Business or Service Group of the Year.
Nominations will be accepted until February 29, 2020. Learn more by calling (559) 237-3101 or online https://www.handsoncentralcal.org/?layoutViewMode=tablet
Valley Focus: How to give a volunteer special recognition
VALLEY FOCUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More