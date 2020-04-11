society

Valley nurse spreads joy as 'stairwell singer'

A North Valley nurse is using a musical message to push through the pandemic and instill hope in the people around her.

Jillian Small-Elms is the self-proclaimed 'stairwell singer'.

She uses the power of song to share her story with the community.

She's been a nurse at Mercy Medical Center for nearly ten years.

Jillian says the medical profession is in her blood as she grew up with an OBGYN for a father and registered nurse as a mother.

Now, Nurse Jillian is using her voice to spread joy on social media.

"My dad used to always sing up and down the stairwell and it echoed and everyone was happy when he did that so I adopted it, I guess," said Small-Elms.
"I don't only want to do a song - it's kind of a goal to do a message of hope of light because somewhere along the lines one person will need to hear it because you never know what anyone is going through."

Jillian calls the stairwell her sanctuary, where she can go to forget the COVID-19 outbreak.

She believes if her singing can make just one person's day, it is worth it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthsocietycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
99-year-old World War II veteran beats coronavirus
Clovis residents could be fined $1k for not following stay at home order
Stories offering hope during COVID-19 pandemic
Merced Co. residents could be fined for failing to follow new health order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno 'shelter-in-place' order extended, now mandatory
Central California coronavirus cases
20 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Fresno County
Fresno's essential businesses must follow new protocols under new 'shelter in place' order
Avoid family gatherings this Easter Sunday: Fresno County
Valley churches move Easter services online to prevent spread of COVID-19
Fresno State summer courses offered only online
Show More
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Clovis residents could be fined $1k for not following stay at home order
Coronavirus: Madera woman loses mother and will miss granddaughter's birth
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Reedley DMV employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say
More TOP STORIES News