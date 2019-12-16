Woman constructs life-sized gingerbread house around her cubicle

The cubicle is covered in brown paper and colorful decorations that include images of candy and festive tinsel. The gingerbread cubicle even has two windows and a door.
San Diego police posted a video of the gingerbread cubicle on Twitter. The tweet said the woman works in their communications department.
One of our employees in communications decided to celebrate the holiday season by decorating her entire cubical as a life sized gingerbread house! Unfortunately, the walls are not edible 🤣 😂 🤣. pic.twitter.com/gkhrksVf8M— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 15, 2019
Unfortunately, the walls are not edible.