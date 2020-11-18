Society

WWII veteran receives more than 500 birthday cards, gifts with daughter's help

SUNNYVALE, California -- A World War II veteran in California who recently celebrated his 95th birthday received a big surprise.

The daughter of John Atwell wrote a letter to a reporter asking if anyone might be willing to send a birthday card to her dad.

She said the pandemic has been tough for him because he's all by himself. John's picture was shared online along with the request. That was just over a month ago and to date, he has received more than 500 cards and gifts. In fact, the special notes keep on coming too.

They've come from as far as Germany, France, and Taiwan but also most of the United States.

One card blew up with confetti that he is still cleaning up. A general in Hawaii sent John a medallion he had given to his men during his service.

Julie said he is reading each and every card and still has many to go. He saves them all and reads her his favorites every Wednesday when she visits.

Many of the cards are long letters from sons and daughters whose parents also served in WWII.
