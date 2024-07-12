Son and father arrested after man found dead in Mendota corn field

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father and son have been arrested in connection to the killing of a Mendota man.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Javier Medina, known as Juju, is facing a murder charge after investigators identified him as the primary suspect in the crime.

His father, 61-year-old Javier Medina, was arrested for being an accessory to the murder.

He also had an outstanding warrant for child molestation.

Deputies found 37-year-old Antonio Torres Ochoa dead in a corn field on the morning of July 5th in the area of Shield and Fairfax. That's east of Mendota.

Investigators say the suspects and victim knew each other but they are still working to determine a motive for the crime.