Ethan Morse, the son of former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse has been killed in drive-by shooting in Atwater

#BREAKING: A man is in serious condition after a Drive by shooting in Atwater . Suspect still hasn’t been arrested. Last seen running with a gun. Three nearby schools are on lockdown. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/r2iXwd541o— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 15, 2019
The Atwater Police says they are investigating the drive-by shooting that killed Morse.
The suspect in the homicide has not yet been arrested and was last seen running away from the scene with a gun.
#UPDATE:Atwater Police chief confirms shooting is now being investigated as a homicide . School lockdowns have been lifted. @ABC30— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 15, 2019
The victim's identity was confirmed to Action News by Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.
Sheriff Vern Warnke just confirmed the victim is Ethan Morse, the son of former Merced Co. DA Larry Morse. @ABC30— Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 15, 2019
In March 2013 Ethan Morse was accused of being involved in the shooting death of 18-year-old Bernabed Hernandez at a house party. He was later released after a judge found there wasn't enough evidence to warrant charges.
