Ethan Morse, the son of former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse has been killed in drive-by shooting in Atwater

Ethan Morse, the son of former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse was shot and killed Friday morning in Atwater.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ethan Morse, the son of former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse, was shot and killed Friday morning in Atwater.



The Atwater Police says they are investigating the drive-by shooting that killed Morse.

The suspect in the homicide has not yet been arrested and was last seen running away from the scene with a gun.



The victim's identity was confirmed to Action News by Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.





In March 2013 Ethan Morse was accused of being involved in the shooting death of 18-year-old Bernabed Hernandez at a house party. He was later released after a judge found there wasn't enough evidence to warrant charges.

A man is in serious condition following a drive-by shooting in Atwater, police say.

