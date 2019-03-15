Ethan Morse, the son of former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse has been killed in drive-by shooting in Atwater

#BREAKING: A man is in serious condition after a Drive by shooting in Atwater . Suspect still hasn’t been arrested. Last seen running with a gun. Three nearby schools are on lockdown. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/r2iXwd541o — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 15, 2019

#UPDATE:Atwater Police chief confirms shooting is now being investigated as a homicide . School lockdowns have been lifted. @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 15, 2019

Sheriff Vern Warnke just confirmed the victim is Ethan Morse, the son of former Merced Co. DA Larry Morse. @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) March 15, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5196061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man is in serious condition following a drive-by shooting in Atwater, police say.

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ethan Morse, the son of former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse, was shot and killed Friday morning in Atwater.The Atwater Police says they are investigating the drive-by shooting that killed Morse.The suspect in the homicide has not yet been arrested and was last seen running away from the scene with a gun.The victim's identity was confirmed to Action News by Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.In March 2013 Ethan Morse was accused of being involved in the shooting death of 18-year-old Bernabed Hernandez at a house party. He was later released after a judge found there wasn't enough evidence to warrant charges.