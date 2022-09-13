Family of 8-year-old Sophia Mason taking legal action against Alameda County

Dhante Jackson was officially charged in Mason's death on Monday, accused of torturing and killing her back in March.

The family of Sophia Mason is taking legal action against Alameda County, claiming CPS failed to protect her before she was found dead in Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of Sophia Mason confirms they are taking legal action against Alameda County, claiming CPS failed to protect the eight-year-old before she was found dead in Merced.

Dhante Jackson was arrested over the weekend after being on the run for six months.

He was officially charged in Mason's death on Monday, accused of torturing and killing her back in March.

Sophia's mother, Samantha Johnson, was placed under arrest shortly after Sophia's body was found.

Officials say Sophia was physically and sexually abused, and forced to live in a metal shed in the backyard or in a locked closet.

Four women allegedly helped provide shelter, money and transportation to Jackson while he hid from police.