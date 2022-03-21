Family holds vigil for 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Northern California

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11655034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sophia Mason's family says they were shocked to hear of the 8-year-old's death, and shared their memories of the little girl.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and community members gathered in Northern California over the weekend to remember Sophia Mason.The eight-year-old was found dead inside a Merced home a little more than a week ago.Officials say the Hayward Police Department in Alameda County reached out to Merced police concerned over Sophia's whereabouts.Officers searched a home in Merced and found Sophia's body.Investigators say she had been missing for a month.Since then, her mother, Samantha Johnson, has been arrested for her murder.Saturday night, family members gathered outside of Hayward City Hall to celebrate Sophia's life and call for systemic change on her behalf."But if any of you know anything, we can't save Sophia, but we can do this one thing for her. We can find the person who did this," said Melissa Harris, Sophia's aunt.Sophia's mother remains in the Merced County Jail. She's being held without bail on a murder charge.Police are still searching for Dhante Jackson. He was Johnson's boyfriend. Officials say he's also wanted for Sophia's murder.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.