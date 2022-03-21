vigil

Family holds vigil for 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Northern California

EMBED <>More Videos

Family holds vigil for 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Northern California

HAYWARD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and community members gathered in Northern California over the weekend to remember Sophia Mason.

The eight-year-old was found dead inside a Merced home a little more than a week ago.

Officials say the Hayward Police Department in Alameda County reached out to Merced police concerned over Sophia's whereabouts.

Officers searched a home in Merced and found Sophia's body.

RELATED: Child found dead inside Merced home is missing 8-year-old Sophia Mason, authorities say

Investigators say she had been missing for a month.

Since then, her mother, Samantha Johnson, has been arrested for her murder.

Saturday night, family members gathered outside of Hayward City Hall to celebrate Sophia's life and call for systemic change on her behalf.

"But if any of you know anything, we can't save Sophia, but we can do this one thing for her. We can find the person who did this," said Melissa Harris, Sophia's aunt.

VIDEO: Family of 8-year-old girl found dead in Merced home speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

Sophia Mason's family says they were shocked to hear of the 8-year-old's death, and shared their memories of the little girl.



Sophia's mother remains in the Merced County Jail. She's being held without bail on a murder charge.

Police are still searching for Dhante Jackson. He was Johnson's boyfriend. Officials say he's also wanted for Sophia's murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiamercedmurderchild deathmissing girlhomicidevigil
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIGIL
Hanford West Softball remembers Marissa Cardona
Fresno Ukrainians hold prayer vigil in Woodward Park
Vigil held for 20-year-old stabbed to death in northwest Fresno
Loved ones grieve for Missy Hernandez at Fresno vigil
TOP STORIES
Jackson, 1st Black female Supreme Court pick, faces senators
Man dies from gunshot wound at Merced County gas station
Funeral to be held for longtime Fowler mayor Monday
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Family of 1-year-old diagnosed with cerebral palsy raising awareness
Pedestrian killed in crash near Mendota, CHP says
Shooting, crash leaves 1 man dead in central Fresno
Show More
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
Firefighters investigate fire at central Fresno apartment building
America's most popular dog? Here's the top 10 list
17-year-old girl killed by high-speed DUI driver in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News