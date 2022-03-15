crime

Child found dead inside Merced home is missing 8-year-old Sophia Mason, authorities say

34-year-old Dhante Jackson went on the run, and is now wanted for murder, police say.
Merced police looking for homicide suspect after child found dead in home

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have confirmed to Action News the child who was found dead inside a Merced home last week is eight-year-old Sophia Mason.

Detectives were led to the gruesome discovery after interrogating Mason's mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson.

Police reported Mason as missing hours before her body was found. She had been missing for about a month.

Johnson is currently in jail in Alameda County after being arrested by Hayward police for a warrant stemming from a child abuse incident that occurred in 2021.

She is also facing a charge of murder and will be transferred to the Merced County Jail.

Merced police are still looking for 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, Johnson's boyfriend. They say he lives at the home where the child's body was found on Friday.



Merced police say soon after news spread about Jackson's home being searched, he went on the run. He is now wanted for murder.

He is known to frequent California's Bay Area, police say.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective John Pinnegar at (209)388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

On Saturday, a memorial outside the house in Merced grew, with people adding stuffed animals and bright balloons.

Neighbors told Action News they rarely saw Johnson, Jackson, or 8-year-old Sophia.

