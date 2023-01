Portion of South Highway 59 in Merced remains closed

Portion of South Highway 59 in Merced remains closed because of flood water.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portion of South Highway 59 in Merced remains closed because of flood water.

The roadway has been blocked off from Dickenson Ferry to Sandy Mush Road since the beginning of the month.

Barriers were put in place during the winter storms due to standing water after Owens creek overflowed.

There is still no word on when the highway will reopen.