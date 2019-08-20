South Valley men arrested, teen rescued during human trafficking sting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested two South Valley men for human trafficking during an undercover sting on Saturday night.Officials say detectives arrested Josafat Gutierrez, 44, of Hanford for soliciting an undercover officer after they posted fake advertisements on known prostitution websites. Investigators also arrested Kenneth Bryson, 35, of Elk Grove for pimping.During the operation, authorities rescued an 18-year-old from northern California believed to be a victim of human trafficking.