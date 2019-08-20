Human Trafficking

South Valley men arrested, teen rescued during human trafficking sting

Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested two South Valley men for human trafficking during an undercover sting on Saturday night. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested two South Valley men for human trafficking during an undercover sting on Saturday night.

Officials say detectives arrested Josafat Gutierrez, 44, of Hanford for soliciting an undercover officer after they posted fake advertisements on known prostitution websites. Investigators also arrested Kenneth Bryson, 35, of Elk Grove for pimping.

During the operation, authorities rescued an 18-year-old from northern California believed to be a victim of human trafficking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyarresthuman traffickingtulare countytulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home in Texas
Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list caught in Detroit
'Breaking The Chains' one step closer to building rescue center
Alleged human trafficker targeted victims on social media, including 16-year-old with autism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 10-year-old killed in Tulare Co. crash to file lawsuit
Governor Newsom signs law to limit shootings by police
Several families displaced after large apartment fire near Fresno State
Retired administrator found stabbed to death on CSU Fullerton campus
Off-duty Merced County deputy shot in Turlock, police say
Local experts say now is the best time to buy, sell houses
Family mourns woman killed in central Fresno DUI crash
Show More
24-year-old SoCal middle school teacher shot to death
7-year-old bounces off sofa, falls out of LA apartment window
Suspect accused of setting mother on fire surrenders after standoff
Women robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman charged with DUI
More TOP STORIES News