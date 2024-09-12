  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Breaking the Chains holding 4th annual Forever Freedom Celebration this Friday

Vanessa Vasconcelos Image
ByVanessa Vasconcelos KFSN logo
Thursday, September 12, 2024 11:02PM
Breaking the Chains holding 4th annual Forever Freedom Celebration
A local nonprofit combating human trafficking is hosting an event to recognize heroes on the frontlines.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local nonprofit combating human trafficking is hosting an event to recognize heroes on the frontlines.

Breaking the Chain's fourth annual Forever Freedom Celebration is Friday, September 20th at Holland Park West at 5:30pm.

Action News sat down with co-founder Tiffany Apodaca and board member Mark Salazar to hear about their mission to reduce violent crime in Central California.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW