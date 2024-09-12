Breaking the Chains holding 4th annual Forever Freedom Celebration this Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local nonprofit combating human trafficking is hosting an event to recognize heroes on the frontlines.

Breaking the Chain's fourth annual Forever Freedom Celebration is Friday, September 20th at Holland Park West at 5:30pm.

Action News sat down with co-founder Tiffany Apodaca and board member Mark Salazar to hear about their mission to reduce violent crime in Central California.

