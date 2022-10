Driver missing after crashing car into home in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating to determine what caused a driver to hit a pole and crash into a home in southeast Fresno.

It happened shortly after 2:30 am Monday on Butler Avenue near 10th Street.

The car sheered a city pole, crashed through a fence at one home and hit the corner of the home next to it.

The pole ended up across Butler Avenue.

Police say the driver ran from the scene and hasn't been found.

No one in the house was injured.