Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at southeast Fresno apartment complex, police say

This is Fresno's 40th homicide this year.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in SE Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the man they say is responsible for Fresno's 40th homicide of the year on Tuesday.

Officers took 30-year-old Climmett Jackson into custody around 9 pm at the Ranchwood Apartments on Chestnut and Lane.

On Tuesday afternoon, police say Jackson was arguing with 61-year-old Randy Harless when he pulled out a gun and shot him.

Harless died at the scene.

Officers soon learned Jackson may have been hiding in a nearby apartment and locked the area down while they tried to get him to come out.

While clearing out surrounding units, Jackson was found in another apartment and taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say Harless and Jackson were acquaintances who lived in the same apartment complex.

Jackson has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges.

This is Fresno's 40th homicide this year.

Police say at the same time last year, Fresno had 19 murders.

Shortly after the shooting happened, two officers were injured trying to detain a man they thought was connected with the homicide.

Officers tried to put the man in cuffs, but he fought back, somehow cutting one officer on the hand and biting another.

That man was then arrested for assaulting an officer but was not related to the deadly shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnodeadly shootinghomicide investigationfresno
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News