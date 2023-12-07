Students hold second annual 'Great Kirk Sock Drive' to support those in need

With the cold weather now here, students at Kirk Elementary in southwest Fresno are taking action to help those in need.

The students are hoping to fill five large tubs, which hold about 250 socks each. So far, they have two full tubs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Out on the playground, Kirk Elementary School students are keeping warm in their jackets and ten toes tucked into their sock and shoes.

Now, they're hoping to spread that warmth this holiday season.

They're doing so by taking part in the second annual Great Kirk Sock Drive.

Created and led by the Black Student Union, students can donate socks that will benefit those in need in our community.

Sixth-grade student and BSU President Benny Britton says it was important to make sure people are taken care of head to toe.

"We just wanted to give people something to wear on their feet because they might have blankets and stuff, but they don't have anything on their feet," Britton said.

Britton says the sock drive is in line with the core beliefs of the school.

"It really just goes with our motto -- L stands for 'Leaders in the making.' I stands for 'Independent and critical thinkers.' O stands for 'Outstanding character' and N stands for 'Never give up.' S stands for 'Serving our community' which is what the sock drive is doing." Britton said.

Last year, they gathered about 15,000 socks and they have until Friday, December 8, to reach their goal.

Second-grade teacher and BSU Advisor Kimberly Armstrong says socks in all sizes and colors are welcome and will be donated to the Marjaree Mason Center.

"Our sock drive benefits children, infants, adults male and female," Armstrong said.

Armstrong says students understand that this is the season of giving to those less fortunate.

"They know the importance of giving back and helping those in need, and they also know that just a small gesture really goes a long way," Armstrong said.

The classroom with the most donations wins a party. If you'd like to donate to the 'Great Kirk Sock Drive', you can drop off socks at the office during school hours until Friday.

