Spirit Made Cakes in Clovis specializing in Armenian coffee

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spirit Made Cakes is a shop where the aesthetics are just as inviting as the signature offerings.

"You can come hang with your friends," says owner Vartine Garabet. "It's a beautiful place -- I designed it all by myself.

Specializing in custom cakes, Armenian coffee and Nutella baklava, Spirit Made Cakes off of Willow and Nees in Clovis first opened its doors on November 11.

Friends and fellow coffee enthusiasts Jeannette and Crystal are celebrating their birthdays with Armenian coffee and sweet treats.

"Some of the pastries are really sweet, but then the coffee is really strong, so it has that nice balance," Crystal said.

Garabet started her business designing cakes in a home studio.

For seven years, she perfected her recipes and expanded her menu.

"I said if I can do this, I can do a shop also," she said.

Hot chocolate, cake pops and rice crispy treats are available for kids and kids at heart.

Customer favorites include the Nutella baklava, eclairs, fruit tarts and cinnamon rolls.

"I can confidently say my cinnamon roll is the best," Garabet said.

You can grab and go espresso drinks but if you're not in a rush, Armenian coffee is worth the wait.

"As being Armenian, I wanted to serve my coffee, my cultural coffee, which we make on sand," Garabet said.

The process takes longer as the coffee doesn't go through a machine -- it's served in a jazve that's heated in sand.

