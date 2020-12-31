recall

Sportmix dog food, cat food recalled for potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin after 28 dogs die

CHICAGO -- The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall of some Sportmix pet food made by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc. due to potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.

The FDA issued the recall after reports of at least 28 dogs that died and eight that fell ill after consuming the recalled food. The Missouri Department of Agriculture tested multiple samples of the food and found they contained very high levels of aflatoxin.

Nine total lots of dry pet food are involved in the recall. That includes both dog food and cat food. They are:

Sportmix Energy Plus. 50 lb. bag:
Exp 03/02/22/05/L2
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Lot code information is printed on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line formatted "EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM"

The FDA said the recalled food was distributed to online and brick and mortar stores nationwide.

Pet owners who have the recalled food should dispose of it immediately. Stores are encouraged to contact shoppers who bought the food, if at all possible.

Aflatoxin is produced by the mold aspergillus flavus, and at high levels can cause illness and death in pets. It can be present even if mold isn't visible.

Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to eyes, gums or skin from liver damage), and/or diarrhea. Some pets can suffer liver damage without showing symptoms.

If your pet has been eating the recalled food, you should contact your veterinarian immediately.

Click here to read the full FDA recall alert.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsproduct recallsfoodcatsrecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Hot Pockets recalled over possible glass contamination
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Target recalls infant rompers, swimsuits due to choking hazard
Ceiling fans recalled after blades detached and hit people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News