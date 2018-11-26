For the first time in history, ABC to broadcast entire NFL Draft

As announced today, ABC will join ESPN, for primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday nights, April 25 and 26, from Nashville, Tennessee.
NFL Network also will televise those two nights, which include the opening three rounds of the draft.
The future of the @NFL is on @ABC ! Just in today -- For the first time in history, ABC will broadcast all three days of the NFL Draft. You will be able to catch every pick of the 2019 Draft right here on @ABC30 cc @StephenABC30 --> https://t.co/Hkp2fhTxH6 pic.twitter.com/Hv86iNK1JY— Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) November 26, 2018
In the 2018 NFL Draft, Firebaugh native Josh Allen was taken 7th overall by the Buffalo Bills.
The 2019 NFL Draft is scheduled from April 25 through 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.
