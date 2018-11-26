NFL DRAFT

For the first time in history, ABC to broadcast entire NFL Draft

By
You can catch every day and every pick of the 2019 NFL Draft on ABC30.

As announced today, ABC will join ESPN, for primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday nights, April 25 and 26, from Nashville, Tennessee.

NFL Network also will televise those two nights, which include the opening three rounds of the draft.



In the 2018 NFL Draft, Firebaugh native Josh Allen was taken 7th overall by the Buffalo Bills.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills draft Firebaugh's Josh Allen with 7th overall pick

The 2019 NFL Draft is scheduled from April 25 through 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information, head to ESPN's page on the announcement.
