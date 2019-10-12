Fresno FC responds to city statement on efforts to keep team in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Zorros gear up for what could be their final game in Fresno, they're responding to statements made by the city on their efforts to keep the team in town for the 2020 season.Mayor Lee Brand released a statement Thursday saying he and his staff have met with Fresno FC several times since January to talk about new locations for a stadium.The possibilities they discussed included converting Selland Arena to a soccer-specific stadium, making the convention center parking lot into a field or building a stadium behind Chukchansi Park.But in a statement released by the team Friday, the city explained why each of the proposals fell through, citing logistical issues."I think we have a pretty good relationship but I was elected by the voters, I can't go out and cut deals that keep them there, but compromises something else in the budget," Brand said.The team says they will continue to look outside the city limits for potential locations and that they are disappointed the proposed sites haven't worked out in Fresno so far.Fresno FC's released the following statement in response to Mayor Lee Brand and councilmember Miguel Arias:Mayor Lee Brand and councilmember Arias released a response to the team's statement Friday evening:Fresno FC plays Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Chukchansi Park to keep their season alive and make it to the USL playoffs. There will be thousands of "Stay in Fresno" signs handed out at the game.