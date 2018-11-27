Fresno State at #25 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama

Clemson

Notre Dame

Georgia

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Michigan

UCF

Florida

LSU

Washington

Penn State

Washington State

Texas

Kentucky

West Virginia

Utah

Mississippi State

Texas A&M

Syracuse

Northwestern

Boise State

Iowa State

Missouri

Fresno State

The Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff rankings. Fresno State checks in at #25 ahead of Saturday's Mountain West Championship game at Boise State.Boise State is ranked #22 while UCF (University of Central Florida) checks in at #8.Fresno State, Boise State, and UCF are the only schools in the College Football Playoff Top 25 that are in the "Group of Five."At least one conference champion from the "Group of Five" is guaranteed a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls.The Bulldogs return to Boise for the second straight season with the Mountain West Championship on the line. Kickoff is set for 4:45 PM Pacific on Saturday and ABC 30 will have coverage from Boise beginning on Friday.Here are the complete rankings: