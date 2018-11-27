Fresno State at #25 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs with ball against Boise State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff rankings. Fresno State checks in at #25 ahead of Saturday's Mountain West Championship game at Boise State.

Boise State is ranked #22 while UCF (University of Central Florida) checks in at #8.


Fresno State, Boise State, and UCF are the only schools in the College Football Playoff Top 25 that are in the "Group of Five."

At least one conference champion from the "Group of Five" is guaranteed a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls.

RELATED: Fresno State beats San Jose State on Senior Day


The Bulldogs return to Boise for the second straight season with the Mountain West Championship on the line. Kickoff is set for 4:45 PM Pacific on Saturday and ABC 30 will have coverage from Boise beginning on Friday.

Here are the complete rankings:
  1. Alabama

  2. Clemson

  3. Notre Dame

  4. Georgia

  5. Oklahoma

  6. Ohio State

  7. Michigan

  8. UCF

  9. Florida

  10. LSU

  11. Washington

  12. Penn State

  13. Washington State

  14. Texas

  15. Kentucky

  16. West Virginia

  17. Utah

  18. Mississippi State

  19. Texas A&M

  20. Syracuse

  21. Northwestern

  22. Boise State

  23. Iowa State

  24. Missouri

  25. Fresno State
