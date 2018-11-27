Fresno State at #25 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff rankings. Fresno State checks in at #25 ahead of Saturday's Mountain West Championship game at Boise State.
Boise State is ranked #22 while UCF (University of Central Florida) checks in at #8.
.@FresnoStateFB ranked #25 in @CFBPlayoff , @BroncoSportsFB #22 while @UCF_Football #8 -- Yeah Saturday will be fun #ChampionshipWeek @ABC30 @StephenABC30 cc @FSAthletics @Fresno_State pic.twitter.com/H0ZdbvlZb9— Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) November 28, 2018
Fresno State, Boise State, and UCF are the only schools in the College Football Playoff Top 25 that are in the "Group of Five."
At least one conference champion from the "Group of Five" is guaranteed a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls.
The Bulldogs return to Boise for the second straight season with the Mountain West Championship on the line. Kickoff is set for 4:45 PM Pacific on Saturday and ABC 30 will have coverage from Boise beginning on Friday.
Here are the complete rankings:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- UCF
- Florida
- LSU
- Washington
- Penn State
- Washington State
- Texas
- Kentucky
- West Virginia
- Utah
- Mississippi State
- Texas A&M
- Syracuse
- Northwestern
- Boise State
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- Fresno State