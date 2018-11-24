SPORTS

Fresno State beats San Jose State on Senior Day

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno State (10-2, MW 7-1) beat San Jose State (1-11, 1-7) 31-13 to secure back to back 10 win seasons for the first time since the 1988-89 seasons under Jim Sweeney.

Saturday's senior day was the final time 28 seniors took the field inside Bulldog Stadium. A number of the players were a part of the 1-11 team from just a year ago but have managed to go 20-6 to this point over the past seasons.

It was a slow start for the Bulldogs who led 3-0 at the halftime horn but in the second half, the offense came alive. A 73 strike from Marcus McMaryion to KeeSean Johnson was capped by a Jodan Mims 1 yard touchdown run.

Just before the end of the third McMaryion connected with Johnson for a 31-yard touchdown. Johnson passed Charlie Adams as the all-time leader in receiving yards in Fresno State history.

Ronnie Rivers got on the score sheet with an 18-yard touchdown catch in the fourth and Sanger graduate Arron Mosby scored on a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs will travel to play in the Mountain West Championship at Boise State on Saturday, December 1st.
