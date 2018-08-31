FRESNO STATE

Fresno State football home opener

EMBED </>More Videos

Coach Jeff Tedford's Bulldogs looked ready to kick off the football season Saturday night against Idaho.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Coach Jeff Tedford's Bulldogs looked ready to kick off the football season Saturday night against Idaho.

Fresno State has identified fan interaction as an area where improvements could be made.

The Bulldogs won't be the only ones charging onto the turf Saturday night. The "Run to Victory" will send freshmen and transfer students running onto Jim Sweeney Field. The pre-game idea came from the new athletic director.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Paul Ladwig explained, "We want to be able to create new and different things and Terry Tumey has really, he came to us and said can we do this? Of course, we can do this and the students are pumped up about making this happen."

The field was being prepped for the game. Fresh flags have gone up. New ADA seating has been established and a student and band section damaged during a water main break last season has been repaired.

Fans will also be able to meet the team during a pre-game walk-through called the "March to Victory."

Ladwig said, "We've created a new path so that more fans in pre-game could see the team, get their selfies, high five, tweet about it, shake their hand as they walk through."

The new game day shirts have arrived at the Bulldog Shop.

Sharon and Dave Stevens of Madera have been part of the Red Wave for decades. They're season ticket holders for football, basketball, and softball.

Sharon said of the new shirts, "When these first came out and I saw them I said, man, that'd be the perfect one to wear when we go down to UCLA so we're getting new t-shirts."

Finding the right shirt or jersey to wear on game night is part of the fun for the fans who have high hopes for Fresno State.

Fresno State Junior Cade Celentano replied, "Oh 100 percent. I think they can go undefeated honestly. That's some bold words but I think they could, yeah."

Cade was thinking about wearing a Davante Adams jersey on Saturday.

Saturday's pre-game walkthrough will start at 4:20 p.m. Fans tailgating in the Blue and White lots will be able to greet the players. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno statesports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
SPORTS
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
Clayton Kershaw: No worries over not starting NLDS Game 1
Sharks aim to rebound vs. Kings
Forward Barclay Goodrow signs contract extension with Sharks
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News