Coronavirus

Fresno State women's team adds local commit, Demetrius Porter helps players find scholarships

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After celebrating a section title, a number of local basketball players switched their focus to their AAU season.

But with the sports season on hold due to coronavirus concerns, new efforts are being made to ensure locals still get recruited.

"You can't even go to the park now so it's a rough time for everybody," said former Bulldog Demetrius Porter.

In 2014 he started Exposure Sports, a non-profit that helps local basketball players get recruited through his AAU teams.

"In our first year out we were able to get eight girls out to Division twos and Division ones, one being Rodjanae Wade who just led the country in double doubles for UNLV," Porter said.



Today, one of his players is Joseph Hunter, a sophomore at San Joaquin Memorial, who has seen the quality of local AAU teams increase in recent years.

"It first started with Jalen," Hunter said.

If Jalen Green opened the eyes of coaches to the talent in the area, players like Hunter, Cole Anderson and AJ George have kept their attention.

"Fresno is a hotbed," said Porter. "It's one of the best kept secrets."

Porter says the benefit to an AAU season is that it's cost efficient for coaches.

In one weekend they could see 1,000 kids play versus going to one high school and seeing three to four. With that season likely gone, he's been calling coaches over the phone or making highlight tapes to make sure his players stay at the top of mind for college coaches.

"People just don't understand how tough it is on the kids right now," he said.

He says it's especially tough for high school juniors.

"This season's really important for me," said SJM junior Macie James. "Especially for all the juniors in getting that exposure."

James has offers from UCLA, San Diego and Fresno State and while she may be missing the exposure, she's not missing the Facetime calls that this dead period allows coaches to make.

"This week I've been on the phone maybe ten times (with coaches)," she said.

While it's a tough time for juniors, one local junior made a commitment on Thursday.

SJM Angela Whitfield verbally committed to play at Fresno State. The junior guard missed last year's AAU season rehabbing a torn ACL.



In that time, coach White and her staff were quick to call in to check on how she was doing in her recovery. "Chose to stay home because I have such a big family and they've always been my support system," Whitfield told ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statecoronavirussportsfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Madera County reports first Valley death connected to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Fresno family turns 6-year-old's birthday into magical drive-by celebration
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
City of Clovis campaigning to get people to eat local
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
DMV closing all field offices from tomorrow due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: Central Unified extending school closure to May
Coronavirus: Valley substitute teachers forced to file for unemployment
Deputy hospitalized after shooting in Oakhurst
City of Clovis campaigning to get people to eat local
Suspect arrested after trying to stab man with pruning shears
Show More
Atwater police searching for man who stole merchandise from Walmart
Woman found dead in Madera home, man found in home arrested
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Man admits to spreading sulfur at Merced agency, sparking hazmat fears
Grand Princess cruise ship: 2 passengers in quarantine die at CA base
More TOP STORIES News