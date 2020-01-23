Sports

Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Philadelphia Flyers mascot punched him

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot Gritty is under fire for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot, according to police.

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that they are investigating the alleged physical assault, which happened in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Dad Chris Greenwell said that his son tapped the mascot's head after the photo, which prompted Gritty to lunge out of his chair and punch the boy in the back.

The family said the teen was hit so hard that he required medical attention.

In a statement, the Flyers organization said it took the allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation, but "found nothing to support this claim."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniaassaultgrittynhlsportsphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed multiple times in his central Fresno hotel room
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Fresno County health officials putting emphasis on flu vaccines
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
Second inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate at Corcoran prison
Mariposa Co. deputies searching for missing 74-year-old man
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Show More
Fresno City College students unhappy with new rule regarding FAX
Fresno Co. mom talks about ex-boyfriend murdering her son
FedEx warns customers of text claiming to contain package info
China shuts down cities as coronavirus kills 17, sickens over 550
Death penalty trial starts for suspect in racist killing spree
More TOP STORIES News