Jalen Green Interview

Green is entering his junior season this year with Memorial.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It has been a busy summer for Memorial High star basketball player Jalen Green. In the past couple of months since helping lead the Panthers to a Valley Championship, Jalen has won the FIBA U17 tournament for Team USA, as he took home his 2nd gold medal in as many years with Team USA.


Green is entering his junior season this year with Memorial. ABC 30 will continue to track his progress as high school basketball season rapidly approaches.

