Jalen Green Interview

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --It has been a busy summer for Memorial High star basketball player Jalen Green. In the past couple of months since helping lead the Panthers to a Valley Championship, Jalen has won the FIBA U17 tournament for Team USA, as he took home his 2nd gold medal in as many years with Team USA.
Great to catch up w/ @SJMBasketball1 hoop star @JalenRomande . He stopped by our @ABC30 to talk about his busy summer w/ @usabasketball . Video coming soon 📷 @DaleYurongABC30 #JalenJams pic.twitter.com/VSLjvvoKS3— Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) August 10, 2018
Green is entering his junior season this year with Memorial. ABC 30 will continue to track his progress as high school basketball season rapidly approaches.
