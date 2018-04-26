Josh Allen apologizes after offensive tweets from high school resurface

On the eve on the NFL draft, offensive tweets from a potential No. 1 pick, Josh Allen, surfaced on social media.The former Wyoming quarterback acknowledged the tweets to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith late Wednesday night and apologized, saying he was young and dumb.The tweets no longer appear on Allen's account. However, they contained racial slurs and other offensive language, according to Yahoo! Sports.The tweets cited by Yahoo! Sports were sent in 2012 and 2013, when Allen was in high school.Allen told Smith that some of the tweets made reference to rap lyrics and television, including a saying that was part of an episode from the sitcom "Modern Family."On ESPN's First Take on Thursday, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that his sources indicated Allen's Twitter account was vetted in January and that the offensive tweets were removed then.Allen is ranked as the top quarterback in the draft, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., and is projected by many to be selected by the Cleveland Browns with the first overall pick.nothing about the tweets and that it had "never heard anything but positives" about Allen.