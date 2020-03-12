Mountain West Conference suspends all spring sports competitions amid COVID-19 concerns

The announcement would affect all Fresno State sports programs. The Fresno State athletics department has not yet commented on the announcement.
Teams currently on the road for a competition will be allowed to complete their events before they return to campus.
Fresno State's spring sports suspended.
Earlier Thursday, the CIF announced the cancellation of its basketball championships games.
The decision comes after multiple leagues, including the NBA, MLS and NHL, suspended their seasons.
