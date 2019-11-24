Nevada beats Fresno State on Senior Night, 35-28

.@FresnoStateFB's Jared Rice is now the school's all time receiving yards leader for a tight end. He surpassed Bear Pascoe and is just four receptions away from owning the career receptions record. — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) November 24, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-7) fell to the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4), 35-28, on Senior Night at Bulldog Stadium.Fresno State welcomed back former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge at Saturday's game against Nevada. The New York Yankee watched the Bulldogs take on the Wolf Pack in a vintage Derek Carr jersey. The Judge was an honorary captain for the game and was recognized during the second quarter.The Class of 2020 features 17 players, and a fourth-year junior, who were all honored before kick-off for Senior Day.The Dogs were down 14-0 early on, but Jorge Reyna made 34-yard connection to junior Ronnie Rivers cut the deficit in half.Later, Nevada came in with completion, but senior Mykal Walker came in to punch the ball out. Tulare native Romello Harris recovered the fumble. On the ensueing Fresno State drive Jorge Reyna took a tough hit and would leave the game. Backup QB Ben Wooldrige came in and his first throw was a Touchdown to Keric Wheatfall, knotting the game at 14.Still in the second quarter, Fresno State forces another Nevada fumble. Jorge Reyna would return to the game and connect with Tulare Union's Emoryiee Edwards for the score. Edward's second touchdown of the season gave the Bulldogs the lead 21-14.Nevada would answer in the third quarter. The Wolf Pack scored two touchdowns to tie the game at 28.Nevada would score the game-winning touchdown with just 12 seconds left in the game.Fresno State was unable to defend their Mountain West title this year, but they're still in contention for a bowl game.