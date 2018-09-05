COLIN KAEPERNICK

Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick

EMBED </>More Videos

FULL VIDEO: Nike unveils commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. (Nike)

Nike has released a two minute commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49er superstar has unveiled the ad on Twitter.



Nike announced that Kaepernick will be a major part of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

The campaign featuring the former 49er reads: "Believe is something, even if it means sacrificing everything," alluding to his kneeling protest over social injustice.

A giant billboard featuring Kaepernick has been placed prominently on top of Nike's flagship just off Union Square in San Francisco.

Nike stocks rebounded a bit Wednesday morning following a dramatic dip after the announcement of the campaign.
