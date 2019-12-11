qba

QB&A: Dilfer on FS head coach opening? Interested but not yet

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • What life is like as a head coach

  • Whether the next coach needs to have Valley ties

  • Where Tedford ranks all time amongst other FS head coaches


  • Whether Dilfer is interested in the job

  • Why the 49ers are his pick to be Super Bowl champs

  • How the Raiders get ready for the finale at the Coliseum

  • How Derek Carr gets past Oakland fans booing him
