Sit-down with Fresno State football coach Kalen DeBoer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ABC30 sports reporter Bri Mellon recently sat down with new Fresno State football coach Kalen DeBoer to discuss the transition to head coach.

DeBoer has history with Fresno State as the offensive coordinator for the 2017-18 season under Jeff Tedford. He has previous stints at Sioux Falls, Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Indiana.

While there will be no spring football due to the COVID-19 outbreak, DeBoer is still focused on taking the Bulldogs to the next level.

