Special Olympics torch makes it's way through Madera

Through streets and through a park, Special Olympics athletes with the Madera Howlers ran through Madera with a cause.Tuesday morning they helped deliver "The Flame of Hope," to the Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games, but they did not do it alone. Through the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Madera County law enforcement ran right alongside them."They run with the torch and they lead us and show us how passionate they are about their sports and about the Special Olympics," said Kayla Serratto, Madera County Sheriffs Spokesperson.The athletes and law enforcement took turns carrying the torch. Together they overcame it all. Hills and bridges did not stand a chance against the 12 athletes, as they completed the first leg of their run."This is my second year doing it and it was fun," said Rochelle Gomez with the Madera Howlers."I think I outsmarted everybody else," said Steven Thurman with the Madera Howlers.Thurman ran for the first time and completed the nearly two-mile run. He said his favorite sports teams kept him motivated."My team is the Giants and the 49ers," said Thurman.For the next leg of their journey, the athletes will be running through Chowchilla. The torch will make its final stop at UC Davis where the Special Olympics will take place.