Tarvaris Jackson, who won Super Bowl with Seattle, dies at 36

MONTGOMERY, Alabama -- Former Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash Sunday night in Alabama.

He was 36.

ESPN reports a Tennessee State spokesman confirmed Jackson's death to the network. Jackson had been on the university's football staff as a quarterbacks coach since the 2019 season.

The year before, he was with the football staff at his alma mater, Alabama State.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday about seven miles south of Montgomery, Alabama, where Jackson is from.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson's 2012 Chevrolet Camaro left the road, hit a tree and overturned. His vehicle was the only one involved.

Jackson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jackson was drafted by the Vikings in 2006. He would go on to play for the Seahawks in 2011 before spending a year with the Buffalo Bills.

Current Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said in a tweet Monday that Jackson will be missed. Jackson, who earned a Super Bowl ring with Seattle, was Wilson's backup from 2013-2015.



Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also posted about Jackson in a tweet, calling him a "beloved teammate" and "competitor" who will be deeply missed.



Jackson is survived by his wife and three children.
