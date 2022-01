FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the person who attacked and stabbed a man in northeast Fresno early Wednesday morning.It happened after midnight at the CVS Pharmacy on Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street.Investigators say the 20-year-old victim was stabbed in front of the pharmacy. He was able to make his way to the McDonald's across the street to ask for help.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be recover.No description of his attacker has been given, but police are looking at surveillance video from the pharmacy.