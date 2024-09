68-year-old man stabbed in Hanford overnight

HANFORD, Calif. -- The Hanford Police Department is investigating a stabbing that injured a 68-year-old man.

It happened just before 12:30 on Saturday morning in the area of Rodgers Road near Neville Street.

Police say a neighbor woke up to screams from a travel trailer and found the man with a stab wound.

The victim told police a woman stabbed him but left.

He was taken to Kaweah Delta with non-life threatening injuries.