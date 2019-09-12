START HERE: Democratic presidential debate, married fugitives captured, triple-digit weather returns

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Democratic presidential debate
10 Democratic presidential candidates are getting ready to take the stage in Houston tonight for the third debate.
It will be the first time all the front runners will be on stage together.
The debate will feature former vice president Joe Biden, Senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Rounding out the field are Beto O'Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro and Andrew Yang.
The debate will be hosted by ABC News and Univision.
You can watch it on ABC30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m..
We will also have it streaming live online and on our mobile app.
Married fugitives captured
Authorities say they have captured the husband and wife fugitives wanted in the killing of an Arizona man.
The Navajo County Sheriff's Office says Blane and Susan Barksdale are now in custody this morning.
They had been on the run since August 27th when they escaped from their transport van in Utah.
Officials are not yet saying where the couple was located but plan to release new details about the arrest later this morning during a joint news conference with the U.S. Marshal's Service.
Latest Valley Forecast
Thursday - Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds. Thursday Night - Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.
