START HERE: Felicity Huffman sentencing, PG&E $11 billion settlement, Friday Night Football

Felicity Huffman sentencing
Today is judgment day for actress Felicity Huffman.
She'll be returning to a Boston courtroom at 11:30 a.m. to be sentenced for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.
The "Desperate Housewives" star has pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy and fraud.
She admitted to paying $15,000 to a fake charity that facilitated cheating for her daughter's SAT's.
Prosecutors have recommended a month in prison along with supervised release and a $20,000 fine.
Huffman's lawyers say she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.
PG&E Settlement
PG&E has reached an $11 billion settlement with insurance companies over the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Northern California.
According to the Sacramento Bee, it will cover 85-percent of insurance claims related to the wildfires.
Those were primarily the Atlas, Camp, Nuns and Tubbs fires.
Friday Morning Football
It's week four of Friday morning football.
The Reedley Pirates are taking on the Mendota Aztecs.
The Game starts at 7:30 pm tonight at Reedley High School.
You can get the highlights from tonight's game and other games throughout the Valley on Action News live at 11.
Scores from throughout the Valley are also updating all night on our mobile app.
Latest Valley Forecast
Triple-digit temperatures return to the Central Valley on Friday and for the first half of the weekend.
Highs will be several degrees above average but a few degrees below records.
